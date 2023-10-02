The Spanish division of KFC created a speedrunning competition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed with the fast food chain and created a golden chicken leg prize that was valued 11,000 euros.

The race consisted upon reaching the Bedrock Bistro in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, talk to the Goron named Gomo – who resembles KFC founder Colonel Sanders – and retrieve a series of ingredients for a recipe: a bird’s leg, some oil and 11 items including spices and herbs to use for cooking. The choice is a reference to the mysterious KFC recipe that includes 11 herbs and spices to season its chicken. The player then had to cook all the ingredients to win.

The Goron named Gomo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among the rules was included the fact that you couldn’t use glitches of any kind, it was not possible to purchase ingredients other than oil and it was possible to use teleportation.