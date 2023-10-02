The Spanish division of KFC created a speedrunning competition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed with the fast food chain and created a golden chicken leg prize that was valued 11,000 euros.
The race consisted upon reaching the Bedrock Bistro in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, talk to the Goron named Gomo – who resembles KFC founder Colonel Sanders – and retrieve a series of ingredients for a recipe: a bird’s leg, some oil and 11 items including spices and herbs to use for cooking. The choice is a reference to the mysterious KFC recipe that includes 11 herbs and spices to season its chicken. The player then had to cook all the ingredients to win.
Among the rules was included the fact that you couldn’t use glitches of any kind, it was not possible to purchase ingredients other than oil and it was possible to use teleportation.
Who won the KFC speedrun?
The race was run with the support of the Speedrun Espanol community, but was open to players of all nationalities. In the end, the winner was French player Keuss which needed 1 minute and 7.8 seconds to complete the speedrun. You can see the video above.
It is clearly one very quick challenge, but certainly not simple because it requires finding the perfect path to retrieve all the objects needed to cook the chicken in a very short time. Even a few tenths of a second can make the difference in a challenge of this type and skill is key.
We also remind you that already during the launch period, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finished in less than 60 minutes by a speedrunner.
#Legend #Zelda #Tears #Kingdom #KFC #created #themed #speedrun #competition #heres #won