The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the title most awaited by the readers of Famitsu, at least from those who voted this week. The Nintendo Switch game, a follow-up to one of the console’s biggest hits, managed to oust Final Fantasy 16 from the top spot. Let’s see the complete ranking:

1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 800 votes

2. [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 647 votes

3. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 615 votes

4. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 578 votes

5. [PS5] Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 281 votes

6. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 239 votes

7. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 207 votes

8. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 196 votes

9. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 180 votes

10. [NSW] Octopath Traveler 2 – 175 votes

In reality The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 are doing a kind of ballet, alternating in top the leaderboard from week to week.

In third position we find Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will surely sell a ton of copies in Japan, as well as around the world, while Dragon Quest Treasures and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have risen to fourth and fifth position respectively.

In the sixth we find Witch on the Holy Night for PS5, while in the seventh we find Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch. Resident Evil 4 (the remake), Sonic Frontiers and Octopath Traveler 2 follow.