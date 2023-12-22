According to HowLongToBeat findings, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the longer game of the 2023: the Nintendo title is able to entertain us for up to 110 hours, data from the famous portal reveal.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 110 hours Baldur's Gate 3 – 105 hours Octopath Traveler 2 – 80 hours Starfield – 65 hours Fire Emblem Engage – 63 hours Final Fantasy 16 – 58 hours Hogwarts Legacy – 46 hours Diablo 4 – 41 hours Lies of P – 37 hours Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 35 hours

After the most abandoned game by users, the most backlogged game, the most used platform and the most completed game, this new one classification rewards the extreme depth of Link's latest adventure.

The values ​​relating to the various games are not absolute, but rather an average of the three possible approaches: by completing only the campaign, Tears of the Kingdom requires “only” 59 ​​hours, adding the secondary quests reaches 114 hours while doing absolutely everything there is it has to be done it even reaches 235 hours.