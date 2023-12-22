According to HowLongToBeat findings, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the longer game of the 2023: the Nintendo title is able to entertain us for up to 110 hours, data from the famous portal reveal.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 110 hours
- Baldur's Gate 3 – 105 hours
- Octopath Traveler 2 – 80 hours
- Starfield – 65 hours
- Fire Emblem Engage – 63 hours
- Final Fantasy 16 – 58 hours
- Hogwarts Legacy – 46 hours
- Diablo 4 – 41 hours
- Lies of P – 37 hours
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 35 hours
After the most abandoned game by users, the most backlogged game, the most used platform and the most completed game, this new one classification rewards the extreme depth of Link's latest adventure.
The values relating to the various games are not absolute, but rather an average of the three possible approaches: by completing only the campaign, Tears of the Kingdom requires “only” 59 hours, adding the secondary quests reaches 114 hours while doing absolutely everything there is it has to be done it even reaches 235 hours.
The other titles
As you can see, in second place in the top 10 we find the very long Baldur's Gate 3 with an average of 105 hours (campaign only 56.5 hours, campaign and sidelines 104 hours, total completion 146 hours), followed by Octopath Traveler 2 with its 80 hours.
Starfield is only a good fourth place with 65 hours on average (campaign only 22 hours, campaign and secondary 70 hours, total completion 146 hours), after which Fire Emblem Engage, Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo 4 follow.
#Legend #Zelda #Tears #Kingdom #longest #game #HowLongToBeat
Leave a Reply