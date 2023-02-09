The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is the largest game of any first party game for the Nintendo Switch in terms of file weight. As confirmed by the Nintendo eShop, the Tears of the Kingdom file size is 18.2GB.

While that’s a very small number compared to the more massive PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games, which can often use up to 100GB of storage space, it’s enough to put Tears of the Kingdom at the top of the games list. heaviest Switch first parties ever.

For reference, know that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild weighs 14.4GB and previously held the record. There are however many other first party games that come close, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 14.38GB and Fire Emblem Engage at 12.68GB.

Recall however that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it hasn’t been published yet and therefore the weight is certainly not definitive. It is possible that in the coming months the team will be able to optimize the game and reduce – even slightly – the total weight.

Furthermore, it is always possible that from launch onwards updates will be published which could increase the final weight of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In addition, additional space will be required if DLCs are released.

A game’s GB weight doesn’t tell us much about it, of course, other than that the game world will be quite large, which we already knew since it’s a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Finally, we leave you with the splendid new trailer released for Nintendo Direct.