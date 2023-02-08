The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has returned to show itself, this time in a second video trailer that shows new parts of the game, illuminates the setting and reveals some news regarding the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

An epic adventure across the lands and skies of Hyrule awaits you in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will decide your own path across the vast landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the evil forces that threaten the kingdom?

In addition to showing a new video, Nintendo also showed the Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will contain not only the game, but also a steelbook, an artbook, the game, pins and a metal poster.

The game will be released, as already mentioned in the past, on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, and will continue the adventure of Link grappling with the evil that afflicts Hyrule (which gives the title a darker atmosphere than the usual titles).