The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is grinding incredible numberswhich the metrics and analysis enthusiast Benji-Sales wanted to underline on Twitter and which go beyond the already sensational 10 million copies sold in three days.

According to official data provided by Nintendo, in fact, Tears of the Kingdom has reached Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as the most successful launch ever for an exclusive on any platform.

The copies sold in the USA were over 4 million: the best result ever for a Nintendo production. And the already known 2.24 million copies in Japan represent a sensational boost compared to the just 238,000 copies totaled on the debut of Breath of the Wild at home.

Of course, the great success of the game also helped to push sales of Nintendo Switch, first on the US market in April 2023: this is also a incredible result for a platform with over six years on the back.

Judging by the enthusiasm surrounding Tears of the Kingdom and the superlative marks assigned to the game by the international press, the figures will most likely remain very high in the coming weeks.