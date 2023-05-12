Nintendo announces with joy that from today it is finally available worldwide The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe highly anticipated new chapter in the saga that is the sequel to Breath of the wild. The title is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and following the launch trailer you will find more information, waiting for our review.

As announced this morning, it will be BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Italy instead to distribute the Complete Official Guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made by Piggybacksoutgoing on June 16th in standard and collector’s editions. It is already possible to book it on Amazon by following the links found in the dedicated news. Furthermore Nintendo Italytogether with theNational Organization of the Deafhas created a glossary of terms related to The Legend of Zelda introducing for the first time the Italian Sign Language in the world of videogames on the occasion of the release of Tears of the Kingdom.

The software for Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, can already be purchased at a discounted price on Amazon by following this link.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM NOW AVAILABLE ON NINTENDO SWITCH TOUCH THE SKY WITH A LEGEND

THE VIDEO GAMES LEGEND THAT HAS THRIVING FOR NEARLY FORTY YEARS IS BACK AND HAS EMBRACED GENERATIONS OF GAMERS

The wait is over! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally available only on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. The legend that revolutionized the gaming world and left its mark on millions of gamers around the world is ready to return with lots of new features, revolutionary abilities and a gaming experience never seen before.

Milan, 12 May 2023 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally available on Nintendo Switch family of consoles and presents himself as the spokesperson for an evolution that has seen the imaginary universe grow hand in hand Shigeru Miyamoto along with entire generations of gamers. The original The Legend of Zelda the masterpiece that has forever marked the history of gaming released in 1986 on Nintendo Entertainment System, has in fact seen the light thanks to the youthful walks in the quiet Japanese countryside of its creator, who has codified on the small screen not only the places of his childhood, but also a real feeling of nostalgia that recurs, unchanged, in all those who have been waiting for this day for the past six years. Because after almost forty years The Legend of Zelda it is also this: a myth, a global phenomenon that unites millions of people of all ages under its wing.

Six years after the open-world resurgence that began with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the brave hero Links is ready to continue his adventure to reveal the truth about the catastrophe that has thrown the kingdom of Hyrule into chaos. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the promise of further extending the generous boundaries of the game world comes true thanks to the introduction of islands suspended in the sky and caves to be discovered and explored freely. The gaming experience is also amplified thanks to the new skills of the protagonist Links as Ultrahandto build objects and vehicles; Composerto create unique and unpredictable weapons; Revertto play with time or Ascension, skill that will allow you to exploit verticality in your favor. Creativity is thus given ample scope and mechanics are introduced that are not only innovative for the saga of The Legend of Zeldabut which also set new standards of excellence for the reference genre.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already conquered the international press, which has defined it “a masterpiece” in which “the only limit imposed is the gamer’s imagination and desire to experiment” and cheered him as “a boundless adventure, courageous and destined to remain in history”. Like its predecessor, this latest chapter has also succeeded in uniting the critics into one choir, demonstrating that there is still ample room in the gaming industry for the creation of extraordinary, unforgettable and unique stories, capable of overcoming every barrier and to become a tool for connection and sharing.

Here are some of the reviews from the main Italian and international sites that have awarded the title as one of the most popular ever: