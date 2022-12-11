Despite the recent presentation of Final Fantasy 16 with great pomp, the Square Enix game does not scratch the first position of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom how most awaited game by the readers of the famous magazine Famitsu.

The sample, as always, is rather limited since it concerns only the public of readers of the Japanese magazine who took part in the survey, but the result is rather significant of the general tastes and expectations of Japanese users, therefore the classification is of some interest:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 784 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 726 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 557 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 413 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 355 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 334 votes [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 265 votes [NSW] Octopath Traveler 2 – 214 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 212 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 207 votes

Final Fantasy 16 has returned to show itself with the “Vendetta” trailer which also announced the release date during The Game Awards 2022, but this does not seem to have had the effect of ousting the new chapter of Zelda, which remains quietly at the top of the ranking. In third position we also see Dragon Quest Treasures, while Nintendo then returns by force with the fourth position of Fire Emblem Engage and the fifth of Pikmin 4.