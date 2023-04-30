Nintendo has updated the download size Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdomrevealing the amount of space the installation will take up Nintendo Switch. The data has been revised several times over the months, but this should be the definitive one, considering that the game will be available on May 12, 2023. In any case, we will certainly inform you in case of further updates.

That said, according to Nintendo.com you will need 16GB of free storage space to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo.it does even better, which reports more detailed data, speaking of 16361.00MB of occupied space.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom, here’s how much space it will take up on your disk

For the sake of comparison, it’s fair to mention that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the previous installment in the series, takes up 14.4GB of space. The new Zelda has more data than even the massive Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which always stops at around 14GB.

For the rest we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom it costs €69.99. If you want to know more, read our tried.