Through the Japanese social accounts of Nintendo, some have been shared Images showing artwork by some personages Of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdomwhich appeared in the most recent official trailer.

Below we present the various artwork and we give you some information on the characters, all from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: however, there will be some spoilers on this game, so if you haven’t played it and don’t want any kind of preview or information, don’t continue reading further this paragraph.

The first one we show you is Tulin. It is a Rito, a race of humanoid birds that use bows to fight in flight. Tuli appears in Breath of the Wild in the Rito Village and is the son of Teba and Saki. He is a character linked to a small archery mission.

Tulin

The second image is instead dedicated to Sidon, the prince of the Zora, a race of humanoid fish. He is the brother of Mipha, one of the champions who fell before the start of Breath of the Wild. Link meets Sidon and the latter helps our protagonist in his battle against the divine beast Vah Ruta.





Sidon

Finally, the last picture shows Riju, leader of the Gerudo in Breath of the Wild: The Gerudo are an all-female race that lives in the desert. The young woman helps Link in the fight against the divine beast Vah Naboris.





Riju

Finally, we leave you with the final trailer of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.