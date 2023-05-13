As in the already acclaimed masterpiece Breath of the Wild, also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players will have bread for their teeth, having to upgrade Link in all respects, even in the size of their inventory.

To do that, we’ll need an old acquaintance, Hestuwhich also this time will provide us with upgrades of the inventory in exchange for korogu seeds. We will meet him in the first “HUB” at our disposal, namely the Guard Fort. It won’t be there as soon as we descend on Hyrule though, but we’ll have to proceed a bit further into the campaign first. When you then reach the Great Forest of Hyruleit will move there.

The Exchange of Korogu Seeds

Once Hestu is available, you will have to exchange the Korogu seeds with him that you have collected during your adventure. But how are they obtained?

You will find them in always special placesand they will require that you solve mini puzzles, which sometimes consists in doing something, sometimes in leading a little being to a friend of his. Hundreds of them are hidden in the game, so you will often have the opportunity to expand your inventory.

Choosing which inventory to upgrade

When you have enough Korogu seeds, if you talk to Hestu it will ask you which of your inventories you want to upgradebetween that of Weapons melee, that of the Shieldsor that of the Bows.

The main advice is to give top priority to the inventory of melee weaponsbecause they are the ones you will use the most, and which you will break much more often (so it is always a good idea to carry a good supply with you. Secondly, after having given bows and shields a level each, concentrate on the bowsas you switch to the shields again only later.

