The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives tomorrow, May 12, 2023, and many enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the game. For many it will be a long journey, but how long Exactly? GameSpot has given us an answer, pointing to the number of hours which we can expect to complete the storyline and reach 100%.

As indicated by the headboard, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should require about 50 hours to complete the story. Obviously this is an estimate and, above all, this figure also includes some exploration and secondary elements, such as obtaining resources or better armor for example. Clearly it can take fewer hours if you rush through the game.

GameSpot still claims that the average playerwho will naturally play Shrines and side quests, will probably need 65-75 hours to feel satisfied with their game in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

But in case you want get 100%, the warhead states with certainty that it will take well over 100 hours. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game and it seems that in terms of content it is by no means second to Breath of the Wild.

We repeat that these are estimates and that, being an open world game, it is absolutely possible to spend more or less time on various non-mandatory elements of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Speedrunners will likely find a way to finish the game in record time. For example, with Breath of the Wild, one streamer 100% completed the game in under 20 hours.