There are just a few hours left for the debut of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the new chapter in the Nintendo RPG saga which will be released on Friday 12 May on Switch. After a four-year wait from the first announcement, in 2019 in Los Angeles, Link returns to the console screens with an adventure that will take him to explore the skies of Hyrule with new game mechanics that expand his powers. If the cartridge will be available in stores tomorrow morning, those who decide to purchase the digital version will be able to start playing earlier, as soon as the clock hands mark the beginning of May 12th. In Italy it will in fact be possible to start playing at 00:01 between Thursday 11 and Friday 12. In the meantime, Nintendo has had a complicated week which however has not compromised the hype and the success of bookings for the title, the victim of an early distribution and illegal on the web, which made it possible to try the title well in advance of the release thanks to computer emulators.