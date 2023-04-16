With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now around the corner, the Japanese company Hori has unveiled a range of themed accessories for Nintendo Switchincluding two pairs of controllers.

As we can see in the image below, the Hori product line for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch includes (from left to right) a multifunction stand (sold for 1,980 yen, about 13.3 euros ), a large black and gold case for the console (3,180 yen, 21.4 euros), a pair of controllers in Split Pad Pro format (6,480 yen, about 43.6 euros), a medium-sized white and gold case ( 2,990 yen, about 20.2 euros) and finally another pair of controllers in Split Pad Slim format (5,980 yen, about 40.24 euros).

These products, which join the special edition OLED Switch and Controller Pro unveiled by Nintendo a few weeks ago, will be available at the launch of the game, set for May 12, 2023. For the moment they have only been confirmed for the Rising Sun market , but often Hori’s accessories also arrive on our shores, so if you are interested we advise you to keep your trusted dealer under control.

Staying on the subject, five new images of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were published yesterday featuring the characters shown in the latest trailer.