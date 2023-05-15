If you have already played a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildyou already know how much hearts and stamina are important for our beloved Link. These are obviously the two key indicators, which measure our hero’s health and resistance to sprint, climb, swim and so on. Of course also in Tears of the Kingdom we find the same indicators, and in this guide we will explain how to carry out the respec of hearts and stamina, and redistribute them as you see fit.

Respect hearts and stamina in Tears of the Kingdom

To earn hearts or stamina you will need donate 4 Blessing Orbs to the Goddess Statue. In a nutshell, Complete 4 shrines.

However, the respec can be done separately via the Horned statue which is located in emergency shelter In the Guard Fort. But where exactly?

When you reach the place, you will find a NPCs which will start one secondary missionwhich will lead you to pass an opening from which a noise comes: here we will discover the royal secret passage. The way may be blocked by rocks, destroy them, and look for a small nook to the right. Here you will find the Horned Statue. The statue will ask you for an “essence” to offer (precisely stamina or heart), and if you do you will be given 100 Rupees. You can keep doing this as long as you can/want, until you decide to choose the other dialogue option, which will make you “get back” essences. This action vi it will cost 120 Rupees. So when you decide to take these steps, you can redistribute stamina and hearts as you like, at the price of 20 rupees per essence (since at each step you will receive 100 and 120 you will spend).

It sounds complicated, but it’s much easier said than done.