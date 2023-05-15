













The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already brought out the most creative side of fans with its building ability | EarthGamer

Within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link is given several new abilities for his adventure. One of them is called Ultramano and allows you to paste certain objects, which in turn gives us the opportunity to create what we need. It seems that some players have a lot of creativity and patience.

A look at social networks lets us see the different creations devised by various fans. These range from statues of naked men to complicated war machines. Not to mention, there are also people creating their own giant robots to explore Hyrule.

Undoubtedly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is following in the footsteps of its predecessor. It quickly became a playground for its users with wide freedom. Surely as time goes by we will find more and eccentric creations. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done with the Ultraman?

What is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. Here we return to take control of Link, after a new catastrophe arises from the very bowels of Hyrule. So once again we must embark on a great odyssey to save the kingdom.

Source: Nintendo

As a sequel it adds new abilities to Link so that the journey is not so difficult. Among them, building, combining weapons with objects, going through ceilings and reversing the movement of certain objects. Have you already given it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.