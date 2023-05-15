The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as you already know it’s a game where it’s very important to fly, whether it’s with the paraglider, with planes, or with the wingsuit. Well, in this guide we will show you how to get the 3-piece Guild set (precisely perfect for sailing the skies).

Where to Get Wingsuit Pieces (Guild Set)

The three-piece set can be found in three small islands from the sky region of the game world. These can be reached first of all by interacting with the Observation towers near them, and from there you will have to navigate “in mid-air” until you reach the exact areas.

What are these areas? Before showing you where they are, we would like to tell you that you will be able to recognize them one by one from an obvious point of view giant pillar that rotates above them. The pillar is higher up, but your target is right below themi.e. the floating islands.

Now that you know how to recognize them, know that the islands to find are:

Courage Island , where you will find the top of the Guild set. West of the lookout area, a lot near the Lindor observation tower .

, where you will find the top of the Guild set. West of the lookout area, a lot . Bravery Island , which is located directly above the Great Forest of Hyrule. The closest one is there observation tower of the Ruins of Typhlo . Here you will find the pants.

, which is located directly above the Great Forest of Hyrule. The closest one is there . Here you will find the pants. Valor Island, where you will find the mask. It’s not enough to start from the closest tower, so you’ll have to teleport to the Twicked of waterand from there create a plane, a balloon, or whatever.

Get the three piece set

Now that you have reached the place, you will first need to speak to a Zonau construct in that area, who will tell you about a ritual where you must jump down And go through the green ringsand possibly reach the lower pool of water.

After a “test drive”, you’ll still have it unlocked a shrine in that area. Your next attempt will be timed, and you’ll need to bid a Zonau Charge. If you manage to complete the challenge within the time limit you will have come prize The piece of the corresponding island set. If you try again to break the record and you succeed, you will get a prize Charge Zonau Grande.