One of the certainties of the various incarnations of Zelda titles is undoubtedly the presence of Shield Hylia: bulwark of defense par excellence also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you are bold and savvy enough, we tell you right away that you could get the coveted shield already in the early stages of the game: here’s how.

Before throwing yourself in search of Shield Hylia we advise you to ride Epona following this practical guide.

Where is the Hylia Shield located?

Throw yourself in search of it Shield Hylia it will require a few short main quests, in particular you will be required to unlock the Paravela which will also be the perfect ally for your purpose. Do you have a bow and arrow with you? Well your destination will be Hyrule Castle now.

And if in the meantime you are wondering how to get Rupees quickly, we advise you to take a look at this quick guide.

Once you arrive, scramble up the rocks on either side of the huge Castle, heading towards the northeast of the perimeter until you see a point that allows you to enter below the castle in an area that appears to be an old dock.

At this point you will have to decide whether to build a boat to cross the cave or find a point that allows you to slide down this section. Once inside, Follow the ramp path to a room with a huge torch. Draw your bow and set your arrow on fire (a Fire Fruit will do the trick), then shoot the torch to light it. Alternatively, you can use a melee weapon and set fire to one of the smaller torches inside the cave. Whichever option you choose, lighting the torch will give you a chest containing the Shield of Hylia.

Need space in your inventory? We have the solution in this guide!

Shield Hylia has the best defense in the game, effectively making it the best bulwark to shelter behindunfortunately it is not indestructible (like other game objects) ed at the moment we do not know the details on the repair of the Shield or if it is possible to find other copies in the game but we will update you in this guide if it is discovered.