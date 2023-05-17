It also rages on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the legendary Majora’s maskan object that gives its name to one of the most controversial chapters of the saga, first of all not appreciated but then becoming an object of worldwide worship.

Where is Majora’s Mask located?

Majora’s Mask is located inside the Floating Colosseumplaced in the innermost depths of Hyrule: once you enter the Colosseum you will face five Lynels but don’t worry, they will be individual and not simultaneous encounters.

In any case, we advise you to take on a similar challenge only if you are in possession of excellent armor, and maybe even some Master Sword as the enemies will be very tough.

Let’s say that the first four encounters won’t be that complex, they will remind you of other beasts that you have undoubtedly faced during the game, while the last enemy possesses particularly heavy armour and requires attacks with a great weapon or, better yet, the aforementioned Master Sword.

A creepy mask handed down from ancient times. Wearing it makes it harder for some enemies to detect you. It is a rather rare find.

Here’s what the description of Majora’s Mask says: the equipment allows you to move between enemies more easily without them noticing your presence. It can be an extremely useful piece of equipment, so don’t hesitate to wear it when you find yourself in difficult situations.

