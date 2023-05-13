As already happened in the small great masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also in its sequel Tears of the Kingdom our Links will be in great need of cooked! It is a question of collecting raw materials in the most diverse ways, whether it is by obtaining it in nature, by rummaging, or by obtaining meat from animals.
However, food is not only used to refresh our darling, but also to heal usFor temporarily increase statsor increase the climate resistance. Clearly the recipes will not be unlocked immediately, so we will have to learn them attempt after attempt… or follow the our guidewhere we show you all recipes and foods featured in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!
How to cook in Tears of the Kingdom
For cook food in the game there are basically two wayswhich will practically come to you as soon as you start your exploration on theCelestial Island of Origins. Two golems will be your “teachers”, but if you’ve played Breath of the Wild before, it works exactly the same way. You can either crudely leave the food to roast by leaving it near a burning fire, or (the best and most useful way to create the best dishes) use the cooking pots in the camps or houses scattered around the map.
To use a pot, you must first open the inventory, select one of the ingredients you want to use with the cursor, and then press the key that corresponds to the command to take out the ingredient. The list of ingredients you are using will thus open on the right, with also the image of the link that holds all the ingredients.
The more ingredients you will use, the more life you will healor the higher the special effect you want to obtain (based on which ingredients you choose). For example, if you want to use the hot peppers to protect yourself from the cold, the greater the quantity, the greater the protection time guaranteed by the food.
Tears of the Kingdom recipe guide
As already mentioned, the recipes are not present at the beginning of the game, so you will have to discover them by combining the various ingredients to your liking. If the ingredients don’t match any recipe, and you create a “strange thing,” you create one mush unwatchable (complete with censorship!) but still edible, which at least will make you recover a portion of health.
Below, we leave you the various recipes in the game:
- Roasted apple: use an apple on an open fire. Cure three-quarters of a heart.
- Skewer of meat and fruit: use meat and any fruit. You will recover life, the amount of which increases based on how many ingredients you use. Depending on the fruit used, you will have a different special effect.
- Fatigue baked mushrooms: 1 Celestiol, 1 Vigor Plant. Heals 1.5 hearts and a small portion of stamina.
- Fish skewer: Ancient arowana. Heals 2 hearts.
- Sprint mushroom skewer: Box. Heals 1 heart and increases speed for 1 minute. More snaps will increase the duration of the effect.
- Cooked coelestiol: 1 Coelestiol on open fire. Heal half a heart.
- Mushroom skeweri: any mushroom. Heals based on quantity, and can add buffs depending on the types used.
- Skewer of meat and mushrooms: any meat, any mushroom. Heals based on quantity, and can add buffs depending on the types used.
- Mushrooms in foil: mushroom, any herb. The basic recipe restores health, and can have different effects based on the type of mushroom and grass used.
- Sauteed Caldoperoni piccapicca: Basic recipe with two hot peppers. Heals 2 hearts and protects against bitter cold. Hotter peppers heal more hearts, and increases the duration of cold protection.
- Fried wild vegetables: any 2 herbs. Heals health, with more units of herbs, heals more hearts.
- Stir-fried Crab: 1 crab, 1 goron spice. Heals 2 hearts and a small amount of stamina.
- Salted Sauteed Mushrooms: at least 1 mushroom, salt. Heals 2 hearts, can achieve different effects depending on the mushrooms used.
- Crispy Sauteed Mushrooms: at least 1 mushroom, 1 goron spice. It heals health, depending on the mushroom used it can have different effects.
- Hearty fried wild vegetables: hearty radish OR any other “hearty” ingredient, with any herb or flower added. Gives Link temporary extra hearts beyond the maximum capacity. The more ingredients, the more bonus hearts will be.
- Omelette: 1 bird egg. Health care.
- Mushroom omelette: goat butter, bird egg, and any vegetable, herb or flower. Health care.
- Vegetable curry: Pumpkin OR Carrot, Goron Spice, Hylia Rice. She takes care of health. If you use the pumpkin, it will increase your defense, if you use the carrot, it will give you extra stamina.
- Rice balls: Hylia rice. He takes care of health.
- Vegetarian rice balls: Hylia rice, any herb, vegetable or flower. Heals health and grants a bonus effect based on the vegetables used.
- Seafood skewer: any crab or snail. Heals health and grants buffs depending on the chosen ingredient.
- Fish and mushroom skewer: any mushroom, any fish. Heals health, and grants buffs depending on the ingredients chosen.
- Seafood rice balls: any fish, Hylia rice. Heals health and grants buffs depending on the fish chosen.
