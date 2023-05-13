As already happened in the small great masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also in its sequel Tears of the Kingdom our Links will be in great need of cooked! It is a question of collecting raw materials in the most diverse ways, whether it is by obtaining it in nature, by rummaging, or by obtaining meat from animals.

However, food is not only used to refresh our darling, but also to heal usFor temporarily increase statsor increase the climate resistance. Clearly the recipes will not be unlocked immediately, so we will have to learn them attempt after attempt… or follow the our guidewhere we show you all recipes and foods featured in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

How to cook in Tears of the Kingdom

For cook food in the game there are basically two wayswhich will practically come to you as soon as you start your exploration on theCelestial Island of Origins. Two golems will be your “teachers”, but if you’ve played Breath of the Wild before, it works exactly the same way. You can either crudely leave the food to roast by leaving it near a burning fire, or (the best and most useful way to create the best dishes) use the cooking pots in the camps or houses scattered around the map.

To use a pot, you must first open the inventory, select one of the ingredients you want to use with the cursor, and then press the key that corresponds to the command to take out the ingredient. The list of ingredients you are using will thus open on the right, with also the image of the link that holds all the ingredients.

The more ingredients you will use, the more life you will healor the higher the special effect you want to obtain (based on which ingredients you choose). For example, if you want to use the hot peppers to protect yourself from the cold, the greater the quantity, the greater the protection time guaranteed by the food.

Tears of the Kingdom recipe guide

As already mentioned, the recipes are not present at the beginning of the game, so you will have to discover them by combining the various ingredients to your liking. If the ingredients don’t match any recipe, and you create a “strange thing,” you create one mush unwatchable (complete with censorship!) but still edible, which at least will make you recover a portion of health.

Below, we leave you the various recipes in the game: