As was also the case in Breath of the Wild, also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we will not have a mount available immediately, let alone the historic link horse, Epona. You can get Epona in the early stages of the game, however they are there some things you need to pay attention to. In this guide we will explain how to get it and where!

Link and Epona, together again!

The first methodthe simplest one, is to scan a Link Amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, which will instantly summon Epona next to you.

The second method is to reach the “first” stables after you go down to Hyrule: this is precisely the New Serenna stableswhich is found not far northwest of the Guardia Fort (where you’ll meet Hestu later). The quotes are due to the fact that Tears of the Kingdom, like Breath of the Wild, is an open world title in all respects, and that you can visit the regions in the order you prefer. Let’s also say that some quests that you will get in the initial stages will almost deliberately push you in that direction.

When you have reached the place (which will then be marked on the map with a symbol depicting the head of a horse), just talk to the owner. This will tell you that you can “borrow” a horse, and select Epona.

However, be aware that thehe Epona stat dedicated to shooting (carts or other) is equal to zeroso you can only ride.