The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it has various objects and aspects that will accompany you throughout the game: some of these are fundamental such as the Geoglyphs that lead to cutscenes of the plot, showing you the “behind the scenes” of a complex and articulated story. In this guide we will find the 11 Geoglyphs needed and the Tears of the Dragon but know that this mission is not a quick thing and will unfold throughout the game, ergo we will have spoilers from now on.

What are Geoglyphs and Dragon’s Tears

THE Geoglyphs are drawings on the ground (or placed on terrain features), similar to what we have seen in our world a Nazca in Peru, depicting characters or objects from the game: within these Geoglyphs there are small pools of water with which it is possible to interact, well those are the Tears of the Dragon, a sort of memory basin that will allow you to know all the details of Hyrule’s past. Each glyph also has a small rock which when collected will give you a Seed of Korok.

To find the Geoglyphs you need to climb on Topographic Towers and observe the terrain from time to time: from here, glide directly to the point where you will see the Glyph.

Geoglyphs main quest area and starting locations

First you have to go to the New Stable of Serenne which is located northwest of Lookout Landing, near the Hyrule Castle: here you may find Epona, the horse of the game.

Looking in the distance you will notice hot air balloons, approach and talk to Impa who will name you i Geoglyphs: use the balloon to go up (to do so, drop flint and wood under the balloon) once in the sky you will notice a drawing of a Zonauit should be Rauru and the relative Dragon’s Tear that acts as an eye, interact with the latter, talk to Impa again and you will be taken to the Forgotten Temple, in the North area.

In the Forgotten Templethe internal room has a drawing depicting the world map, take a snapshot with the camera of the Tablet of Purah so you will always have in mind where to go.

Zonau

Position: As already mentioned, it is located near the Nuova Scuderia Serenne.

Dragon’s Tear: One of the eyes.

Fortress

Location: Northwest of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Dragon’s Tear: In the center of the top of the fortress.

Headgear

Location: North, after Pikida Stonegrove viewing tower.

Dragon’s Tear: To the left of the headdress.

Spade

Location: East of the Typhlo Ruins viewing tower.

Dragon’s Tear: The tip of the blade.

Purah tablet

Location: South of the Eldin Canyon Lookout Tower.

Dragon’s Tear: The center of the “screen”.

Secret stone

Location: From Mount Lanayru, glide north and cross the mountain pass.

Dragon’s Tear: The right side of the layout.

Lady

Location: Northeast of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Tear of the Dragon: The right side, held in an arm/bend.

Warrior

Location: Reached by gliding west from the Gerudo Canyon.

Dragon’s Tear: On the “shoulder” part of the diagram.ù

Dragon

Location: Near the slope of Sahasra.

Dragon’s Tear: Top left, partially obscured by trees.

Frog

Location: Go west from Popla Foothills, then cross the river and the hills.

Tear of the Dragon: To the left of the “tip” of the frog.

Dagger

Location: Along the peninsula protruding from the southeast corner of the map. You will pass the village of Lurelin on your way here.

Dragon’s Tear: The right hilt near the inner cove.

After discovering the 11 geoglyphs and Tears of the Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you should have unlocked 11 additional memories or scenes. This will play another scene where a Teardrop falls from the sky. She will land on the “Whirling Shore” of Akkala, at the northeastern edge of the map. Head there to interact with another pool of water. This scene will show the culmination of this branch of the story, giving you an idea of ​​what might have happened.

