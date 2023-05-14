If you are a player of adventures in general, which are linear, but above all open world, you will already know that earning and accumulate there game currency it is to say the least essential. In the case of The Legend of Zelda saga these are the Rupeesgame currency which obviously also returned in Tears of the Kingdom. In the following guide, we will show you how to earn more Rupees so fast!

How to earn Rupees fast

Obviously there are different ways to earn Rupees, so know that you can choose the methodology that best suits you, or obviously exploit them all in turn, at will.

Selling unwanted items: the first method is clearly the one that will come to you more naturally and directly, and obviously that does not require specific guidance. Inventory permitting, between objects and weapons, you can behave like real serial hoarders by collecting resources around the game world, and consequently sell everything that doesn’t interest you to sellers, but NOT the gemsso there are some particular things to take into account (read the next point).

Selling gems in Ramella: in the city ​​of the Goronsyou will meet an NPC named Ramella. This will be possible after you finish the quest in Eldin/Mountain of Death. It’s about a street vendor That will pay you about 20% better compared to other sellers. You can sell her gems like topazes, rubies, and so on, but the only “sin” is that you’ll have to sell them in packs of 10 pieces at a time. So be patient and accumulate them, as long as you don’t urgently need them first.

Look for the Blupees near the caves: the Bluepees are some small phosphorescent blue creatures which you will find near the entrance of some caves. These will help you earn more Rupees. How? Hitting them! So it will mostly become a catch once you find them. Some caves hold enough (an example could be the cave of the Mountain of Satori to the West from the Forte di Guardia). These little creatures respawn after a few days gone by (in game).