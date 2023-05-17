In the new Nintendo hit, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it is possible to change the appearance of the Armor and the Parasail to give a touch of customization (and class) to your adventure. Basically the process is quite simple: it is about locating the Designer at the village of hateno.

The easiest way to get to the town is to aim for the Sahasra Topographic Tower, unlock the terminal and launch yourself with the Parasail to the village of Hateno. Nearby is also the Zanmik Shrine so you could mark a fast-travel point if needed.

In the village itself, search the sword icon to find the shop Sayge: he will allow you to dye your clothes/armor, change the appearance of the Paravela and if you are not sure about the result, he will put everything back to the way it was before. Every change costs 20 Rupees (hey, need the money? Follow this guide and you’ll be fine).

Armor modification

There are several colorways in the game: Sayge will prompt you to include materials that match that color from the rarest to the most common items.

from the rarest to the most common items. Before choosing a color, you should see a preview the appearance of the armor.

the appearance of the armor. This especially affects helmets, armor and boots. Note that some unique items, such as the Link’s Wind Robethey cannot get an appearance change.

Modify Paraglider

There Parasail it will be completely redesigned based on the model or graphics of what you have achieved so far.

it will be completely redesigned based on the model or graphics of what you have achieved so far. The items needed are special types of fabric: example, by earning more points in the Stables you get the Fabric of the Horse Godwhich is a reference to Malanya, the Horse God.

