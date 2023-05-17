This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu out in Japan has some highly anticipated reviews, including that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomalready available on Nintendo Switchas well as of Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! coming next May 23rd. Both titles are also under our lens and the reviews will be available soon on the site.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has earned the perfect scorethe much coveted 40 out of 40 of the Japanese magazine: each of the four editors of Famitsu gave the new Zelda a score of 10 out of 10.

Less well it went to Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! which instead takes a score of suns 31 out of 40: Three 8 it’s a 7 by the editors. Among other reviews we also find Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (29 of 40, 7/8/7/7) and RWBY: Arrowfell (27 of 40, 7/7/7/6).

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu