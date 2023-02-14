Gamestop USA has a nice exclusive gift for those who book The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: one wooden plaque theme. The gift will be given with pre-order of any edition of the game, so there is no need to take the more expensive one.

The wooden plaque given by Gamestop USA to those who book The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It is fair to underline again that it is a exclusive item by Gamestop and that you won’t find it anywhere else. Probably in the future it will start to run as used on Ebay and similar, but for now we have to adapt.

On the Gamestop page of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is also specified that the gift will be available while supplies last and that one can be had per customer. To receive it, you must print the order confirmation and go to a physical store to collect it, perhaps by calling first to check availability.

Who knows if something similar will also be done by Gamestop Italy. Hard to say but hoping costs nothing.