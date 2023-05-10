On the occasion of the arrival of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switchwe remind you of all the themed products currently available on Amazon Italy for pre-order or purchase, with or without dedicated discounts. We are obviously talking about the game, but also about the console and the collector’s edition.

First of all, let’s see the offer for the bundle it includes two copies of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with stickers. The discount, buying the package with a second person, is €7.50 each (if we consider the stickers a gift).

If you prefer to buy only the game without bundlesThe Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available for pre-order but without discounts.

Instead, it is already available and with a very slight discount OLED Nintendo Switch themed The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This console does not include a copy of the game, please remember.

Finally, it is already available for pre-order Official guide in Italian, both in the standard version and in the collector’s version. The release date is set for June 16, 2023.