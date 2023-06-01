They keep improving the records of the speedrunners on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwith the new major result coming from Zdi6923, which managed to complete the game in under an hourin what appears to be the first venture to achieve that milestone.

Previously, we’ve seen a speedrunner complete the game in 94 minutes, but in this case it hits the time, for the first time so far. On the other hand, Zdi6923 he is a speedrunner of some experience, so it is not surprising that he has succeeded in this undertaking.

In case you are interested, you can see the full video of his mission a this address, avoiding to report it explicitly on this page. The movie obviously represents numerous spoilers given that it condenses the whole game in just under an hour.

Based on what we know, this should currently be the fastest completion record ever for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we have no doubt that someone will soon arrive who can do even better, given the challenge is practically just started.

As for those who face the game in a more traditional way, we refer you to the guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a particularly useful tool for orienting yourself in the game on Nintendo Switch.