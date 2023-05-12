













The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ends in less than 2 hours

The speedrunner is the user gymnasta86, who uploaded the video in which she manages to finish The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 1:34:33 minutes. It is likely that in the coming days, other players will break the record time. However, the time that was recorded a few hours after the release of the title is surprising.

The videos he uploaded have some mechanics and story spoilers, so if you check it out, you should keep that in mind. It is worth mentioning that gymnast86 performed her feat without an amiibo.

Source: Nintendo

On the other hand, gymnast86 commented that some tricks that were possible with Breath of the Wild, have been fixed for players to search for new shortcuts in Tears of the Kingdom. In addition, technical issues in general, which caused problems in the sequel, have been adjusted for the new release.

Next, We leave you the video that shows the performance of gimnasta86 in Tears of the Kingdom:

“From what we can tell, almost none of the technical issues that were present in Breath of the Wild seem to have made it to Tears of the Kingdom.” commented the speedrunner.

It is considered that the record time set by the player will be surpassed in the days to come, especially since the new ability to create weapons will definitely help once its real potential is revealed in Tears of the Kingdom.

It should be remembered that, the record time of Breath of the Wild is 23 minutes and 42 seconds, was hit by Player5, an American speedrunner.

We recommend: Review: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Be brave once more

How much is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

You can find the physical standard edition from 1499 MXN.

The special Collector’s from 1999 MXN.

The Collector’s with Switch from 8999 MXN.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.