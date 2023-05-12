Eiji Aonumathe producer of the series The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomhe revealed that he has finished the game from start to finish about twenty times during development. Naturally he had to do this as a form of verification, considering he’s the series supervisor.

In short, while the fans are struggling to get to the end of their first game and that someone has already shown his greatest work on the net, Aonuma can rest and start thinking about the next chapter of the saga.

Aonuma revealed this tidbit about his past with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during a Q&A session posted on the Aonuma website. Nintendo. The producer explained that some of the matches were very fast paced, while others were played at a more natural pace, with many detours along the way. Aonuma recommends playing this way, taking your time and deviating from the main path to discover new things: “With the detours it’s more fun, even more than it was in the previous game.”

For the rest we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available from today May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.