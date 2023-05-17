What is the Highest point that can be reached within the map Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? The video below reveals it to us: when Link reaches about 3300 units on the Y axis, he can go no further.

As we also told you in the guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the great novelties of the game is represented precisely by its ability to develop verticallywith the protagonist being able to literally reach for the clouds and then launch himself towards the ground.

The video published by IGN shows the height reached and how it is impossible to climb further, while the second video reveals the only action that can be performed at that point, namely jump into the void for a descent that has never been so spectacular.

The floating islands and the ability to go up to the sky represent in any case only some of the elements that characterize the gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom, which in other respects owes a lot to Banjo-Kazooie: Screws and Bolts, specifically the mechanisms that regulate the creation of vehicles.