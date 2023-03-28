After a long wait, a great presentation video was finally shown The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdomthe Switch exclusive arriving on May 12, 2023. We had already seen some trailers, but until today there had been no way of figuring out exactly what the game mechanics.

Precisely for this reason, despite having some inkling of what awaited us, we still had several doubts about the load of innovations planned for this new The Legend of Zelda. After all, this is not a completely new chapter, but rather a sort of evolution of Breath of the Wild. After years Tears of the Kingdom would be able to amaze how much its predecessor?

Obviously we still don’t have an answer since we haven’t tried the game, but we feel we can say that this presentation has been able to highlight a series of very interesting news.

Breath of the Wild focuses heavily on freedom and a sense of discovery and Tears of the Kingdom also seems to push in this direction, giving the player the opportunity to experiment in various ways. One of the first elements shown is the function of fusing objects with weapons: if previously all you had to do was collect, break and collect weapons over and over again, finding stronger ones as you progressed, now we have much more variety. According to what is shown, it will be possible to unite almost any object with our weapons, shields and even with arrows.

The possibilities already seem very interesting and designed not only to make weapons more powerful, but also to vary the gameplay. For example, we will be able to create clouds of smoke by placing a mushroom on a shield, increase the attack range by merging two long weapons or create special arrows on the fly, perhaps freezing or even with an effect of following enemies. These innovations could also help those who may not be very skilled with the controller.

To all this is added the possibility of paste objects and create means of navigation: we had already noticed this in a previous trailer, but now we have seen how it works in detail and it is clear that even in this case we will be able to create vehicles according to our taste. Adding also the fact that we will be able to pass through ceilings to reach the roof of a building or a hill (starting from a cave for example), it is clear that Link’s movement capabilities have been expanded even more.

The impression is therefore that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom wants to be built around the same philosophy of the previous chapter. The news seems very interesting, but now we ask you: have they convinced you? Or would you have preferred a total change? Let’s talk about.

