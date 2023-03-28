The development Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is officially finished: this was announced by the producer of the series, Eiji Aonuma, in introducing today’s presentation, even without using the usual wording “gold phase”.

Anyway, the meaning is this: the game is ready and will arrive in stores without further delays on May 12th. A date that has never seemed so far away, thanks to the exciting news shown in the gameplay video of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In this direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, in fact, Link will have a set of powers unreleased with enormous potential, such as Reverto to rewind time and the behavior of objects; Compositor to fuse different materials together and create not only weapons and tools, but also complex devices; and finally Ascensus, to cross the ceiling of any structure.

“I’d like to start with an announcement,” Aonuma said in the opening seconds of today’s broadcast. “The development of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finished. I am very grateful for your patience.”