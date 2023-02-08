Nintendo has unveiled the Collector’s Edition Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an edition designed for the most die-hard Link fans. It will clearly be in a limited edition, so if you are interested don’t miss it as soon as the pre-orders begin. Inside the news you will find a trailer that shows its contents in detail.

The Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes a copy of the base game in its standard plastic case, along with an exclusive steelbook, an artbook, a set of four pins enclosed in a special case, an Icon Art metal poster.

At the moment, Nintendo has not announced the price of this collector’s edition, nor when pre-orders will officially open. Obviously we will update you as soon as there are more details on the matter.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch from May 12, 2023. Link’s new adventure closed the February 2023 Nintendo Direct on a high note with a spectacular new gameplay trailer. For all the other announcements of the showcase, we invite you to read the recap with all the trailers and games presented.