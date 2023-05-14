First important data for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which, according to what was reported by the GfK company, registered the best launch ever for the series in United Kingdom. It is also the game with the best launch of 2023, surpassing that of Hogwarts Legacy, at least in physical stores.

Reporting what we can consider an advance of the complete English rankings was the journalist Christopher Dring, who also revealed other details about the success of the new Zelda. Although only a few days on the market, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already the eighth best-selling Zelda ever in the UK. So it already beat The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and A Link Between Worlds.

As already mentioned, it is also the game that made the record better debut on the territory during 2023, so as to sell almost a third of the copies more than Hogwarts Legacy. Considering that the latter launched on three platforms and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on only one, this is an excellent result.

Dring did however point out that Hogwarts Legacy may have fared better in digitalthough it’s impossible to say for sure, as Nintendo doesn’t share the digital sales of its games.

That said, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t the biggest launch of a Nintendo Switch title, which remains to be Pokémon Scarlet and Violet of 2022. It still did better than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, selling 173% more copies.