The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally has ousted Final Fantasy 16 how game most awaited by the readers of Famitsuin the typical weekly ranking of the Japanese magazine that updates on the wishes of Japanese users.

After a long period in first position, Final Fantasy XVI must therefore surrender to the overwhelming power of Zelda, which surpasses it by several votes. So let’s see the classification of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers:

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 800 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 647 votes [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 615 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 578 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 281 votes [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 239 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 207 votes [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 196 votes [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 180 votes [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 175 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 161 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 159 votes [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 156 votes [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 154 votes [NSW] Harvestella – 148 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 143 votes [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 138 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 133 votes [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 122 votes [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 95 votes [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 90 votes [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 87 votes [PS5] Sonic Frontiers – 85 votes [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 80 votes [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 69 votes [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 67 votes [PS5] Forspoken – 66 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 64 votes [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 61 votes [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 60 votes

Obviously, we must consider that this is a survey on a very limited sample of users, but it is always indicative of general tastes of the Japanese publicwhich is quite evident from the titles present.

Despite the distance that still elapses with their respective releases, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom therefore turns out to be the most anticipated game by users of the historic magazine, beating Final Fantasy 16 and also Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, despite this being much closer as a launch. The result of Dragon Quest Treasures in fourth position is also interesting.