If you haven’t noticed, today is the day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomavailable in physical and digital stores for €69.99, obviously exclusively for Nintendo Switch. At the same time, Nintendo released the first update, numbered 1.1.0, which actually only fixes some minor problems. For example, it adds support for different languages ​​when choosing the name of Link’s horse: Korean, Chinese (simplified) and Chinese (traditional).

The release note of theupdate 1.1.0 he also talks about “additional fixes to make the gameplay more enjoyable”, but does not specify what he is talking about. So we can only hypothesize that it will solve minor bugs, given that the many reviews published yesterday underlined the extreme stability and cleanliness of the game already in the launch version.

I mean, what are you still doing here? If you own Nintendo Switch, Hyrule is waiting for you. If you want to know more, read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where we wrote:

“Tears of the Kingdom starts from the foundations of the Zelda saga and points straight to the sky, fitting all the tiles that have moved the soul of the series into a single, large mosaic. The tradition of the past meets a freedom alien to contemporary video games, putting on the plate a literally infinite amount of possibilities to interact with a realm that is alive and overflowing with content; in a nutshell, it is a work that constantly responds to every stimulus received by the player and which at the same time never stops providing new stimuli. The return of the dungeons, the hidden world under the surface of Hyrule and the archipelagos of floating islands are pleasant brushstrokes of novelty, but it is the gaming experience – which imposes a new standard without comparisons – that marks the real revolution. they use to contemptuously state that Nintendo’s video games are intended only for the youngest; the truth is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a production capable of bringing children back, but above all of reawakening the desire to play.”