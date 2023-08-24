There Amazon Italy Gaming Week continues and this means that we can find many interesting offers. For example, it is available The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch at an all-time low price. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €10, or 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 69.99€. The median price is €67.99 according to Amazon. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an open world action game in which we play as Link. Our hero must once again save Hyrule and Princess Zelda from a great dark menace. It is a sequel to Breath of the Wild and, in addition to new abilities for our character, it offers two new regions to explore: an underground area and celestial islands.