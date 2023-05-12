According to an anecdote told by Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, respectively producer and game director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomThe Ascension power by Link originally it was a cheat code used by developers as a debugging tool.

For the uninitiated, with Ascensus, Link can cross ceilings and platforms above hima particularly useful ability to reach hidden places and shortcuts or in some cases to get out of trouble from complicated situations, as also explained in our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Originally, when it was still a tool in the programming phase, developers used it to move faster through the game world, making testing easier. Fujibayashi for example used it for quickly get out of the caves after having explored them, thus saving himself the trouble of going back, finally arriving at the idea that this debugging tool could become a real ability to give to Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

“The Ascensus ability was actually the result of a debug feature we had in the game,” Fujibayashi said. “When I was exploring caves, I’d get to the destination I was trying to reach, and once I’d done the proper checks, I’d just use the debug code to get back to the top.”

“I thought ‘well maybe this is something that can be used in the game too.’ And to be blunt and honest, cheating can be fun. That’s why we decided to put it in the game.”