According to what was discovered by a dataminer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could share the same graphics engine Of Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports.

To analyze the game files was the twitter user OatmealDome, who said he was amazed by the thing. As often happens, Nintendo does not reveal the names of the technologies that drive its products. According to what was discovered by the dataminer, the engine should be called “ModuleSystem” (or something similar) and appears to be very different from that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Given the name, it is conceivable that it is a modular engine, like the one used by Rockstar Games for its games, therefore not a real framework like the Unreal Engine (to give a well-known example). Furthermore, it is likely that Nintendo has an internal division dedicated to it development of technologies for its hardware, technologies used by the divisions that produce video games.

For this reason it should come as no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is closer technologically to titles such as Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports, which are closer in time than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.