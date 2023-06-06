The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best-selling game of May 2023 in the UK. The last Zelda did so well that even a Nintendo Switch, naturally on the hardware side, and to increase video game sales by 30% during the month compared to the same period of the previous year (a total of 2.17 million games were sold). Consider that Nintendo does not share digital data, so the result is better than it seems, since it was only made on the physical market.

This is the biggest Zelda launch in UK history and currently only Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild have outsold them. However, considering that for the latter two their entire life cycle is taken into consideration, it is likely that Tears of the Kingdom manages to overcome both.

Not only that, because it is too Zelda Pro Controllers it did very well, reaching the twentieth position among the accessories (it could have done better, but it sold out everywhere).

As already mentioned, after four months of dominance by PS5Nintendo Switch returned to the top position on the hardware side, with a result better than that of May 2022 by 28%. May 2023 is also the first month in which PS5 sales are lower than the same month of 2022. 35% of the Switches sold during the month were special OLED editions of Zelda.

PS5 sales are down 23% month over month, while those of Xbox Series X and S they dropped by 10%, again compared to the previous month.

Overall for all of 2023, console sales grew 16.6% year over year, with PS5 seeing 81% growth, Nintendo Switch an 8% drop, and Xbox Series X and S a 19% drop.

Let’s read the top 10 software of the month: