The Amazon offers today’s allow us to make a reservation bundle of two copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with stickers​​​. The reported discount is €26.97, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

This pack is obviously meant to be purchased together with a second person and thus allows you to get a small discount. If you pretend that the stickers are free, you save €15 (to be divided in two, therefore €7.50 each) compared to buying the single game. This is basically an 11% discount each: considering that Nintendo games are rarely on offer, it’s a good way to save money by buying at D1, if you have a second person with whom to buy the bundle.

It is also about reservation at guaranteed minimum price: you will pay the lowest price appearing on Amazon between the time of the order and the time of shipment, without the need to follow the price trend and repeat the order.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Switch from May 12, 2023. The stickers included in this pack include the damaged Master Sword, the new Link, Zelda, and four logos.