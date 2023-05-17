i come votes of the new number Famitsu released in these hours in Japan, and without too much surprise we learn that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also got here the perfect scorei.e. the maximum possible score.

It is not very surprising looking at the superlative votes that the game has obtained in the various reviews around the world, including the 10 also received in our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is practically unique.

On the famous Japanese magazine, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom received a resounding 40/40coming from four individual 10s based on the particular evaluation system adopted for years by Famitsu, which includes the individual votes of four different editors.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, however, the only game reviewed in the new issue of Famitsu, which makes the result achieved by the new game by Eiji Aonuma and his companions stand out even more. On the other hand, it’s not a rare sight to see a 40/40 in the pages of Famitsu: recently, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Dragon Quest XI have succeeded, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.