The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has arrived on Nintendo Switch today and yet the challenge between the speedrunners it has already begun and the first results are quite impressive. In particular gymnast86 has completed the last epic of Link in just over an hour and a half, to be precise 1:34:33without using the bonuses derived from the use of amiibo, which guarantee materials, weapons and parasails.

You can admire the feat of this speedrunner in the video below, but it clearly includes spoilers about bosses and storyline of the game, watch it at your own risk. Furthermore, if you are interested gymnast86 has published a second video where he explains in detail the path he has chosen and some of the tricks of the trade he used to complete the game in the shortest possible time, which you can view at this address. He also revealed a rather interesting detail: apparently none of the glitches present in Breath of the Wild work in its sequel.

Considering that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom has only been released today in stores it is very likely that the record of gymnast86 (who clearly got his hands on a copy well in advance) will be broken in a matter of days or weeks, hand to as faster routes and new tricks to exploit will be identified. For example, the current Breath of the Wild completion record is 23:49.

In any case, considering the size and gargantuan amount of the game’s contents, as explained in our review, completing it in less than two hours is a truly noteworthy feat.

Just to have a yardstick, according to the estimates of the portal How Long to Beat they are necessary 39 hours to get to the credits of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom while according to GameSpot it takes about 50, and we are only talking about the main campaign, without considering secondary activities and the meticulous exploration of all the settings.