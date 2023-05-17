The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not only a great chapter in the historical saga, but it is also a sort of construction bench that allows you to unleash your creativity by taking advantage of Link’s new powers and some users have decided to open a website specifically dedicated to collecting and sharing these creations.

Heading up Zeldabuilds.gg you can therefore view a wide range of constructions put together by various players, obviously in continuous expansion. What is particularly interesting is that this site not only works as a collector of various ideas, to be shown to other players, but also as a sort of guide on how to build the various devices.

The site is not particularly developed yet, since for the moment it only shows screenshots illustrating the various creations and object lists and tools used to achieve these results, but over time it should further evolve to include slightly more structured guides, perhaps through video materials.

Considering that less than a week has passed since the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we can expect an exponential evolution in this area, but already we can see several very interesting and original creations, including the now well-known mech working from combat.

For everything else, we refer you to our guide on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which collects all the various sub-sections published so far on specific aspects of the mammoth game for Nintendo Switch.