Just to get an idea of ​​the remarkable creative possibilities offered by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwe can take a look at this video in which a user built a mech functioning, using Link’s various powers.

As we have seen, Link’s new powers allow the protagonist, among other things, to move and combine objects to obtain new creations able to follow particular rules, based on the physics applied to them and on the characteristics of the connected objects. In this case, user CheahNz posted a video of his particular creation on Reddit.

It’s just an example of what’s possible thanks to Link’s new powers, but it gives a good idea of ​​the crazy things we’re probably destined to see in the coming months, when the community will have achieved a good understanding of all the secrets of the game .

On the other hand, there are speedrunners who are already able to finish the game in 94 minutes, but there is still a long way to go in terms of creating new content and videos regarding the new chapter in the series. In the meantime, we remind you of our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.