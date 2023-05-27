The creativity and passion of the community of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to amaze. Thanks to the endless possibilities offered by Link’s powers now one player has managed to build an impressive replica of the Metal Gear Rex appeared in Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 4.

As we can see in the video below, the model created by @uran120 is, as far as possible, very faithful to the one faced and piloted by Solid Snake in the two games of the Hideo Kojima series and even mounts a working version of the Railgun which fires bullets at regular intervals.

Probably this creation was inspired by the recent announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and the Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 unveiled by Konami a few days ago on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase and which will give longtime fans and new players rediscover the series.

Who knows what players will surprise us with in the future. Previously we also saw an ingenious machine that allows you to pet dogs, making up for a serious lack of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and a fully functional helicopter.