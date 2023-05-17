Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold the beauty of ten million copies in just three days. This is global data, which includes both physical and digital copies.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has thus also become the game of the Zelda series a sell faster ever. The Japanese house took the opportunity to thank those who bought it and is currently around the lands of Hyrule.

That The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was going really well was easily understood from various indicators, such as the English rankings or data from France. Now we have the size of the success of the game, which could sell even more than its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which sold well over 20 million copies.