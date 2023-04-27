There are still a couple of weeks left before the in-store launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet you can already breathe the air of “GOTY” or in any case the rather marked idea that the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch is currently the favorite to be elected as the best game of 2023, especially after the excellent impressions shared by the press in the last hours.

After all, The Legend of Zelda is one of the most important sagas in the gaming scene and therefore it is clear that expectations when a new game starring Link is announced are always very high. They are even more so when the title in question is the sequel to that Breath of the Wild which has conquered millions of players, sold almost 30 million copies, won countless awards and opened the life cycle of Nintendo Switch to the greatest extent, one of the most successful consoles ever. In short, the new creature by Eiji Aonuma and his companions immediately entered the list of eligible candidates as Game of the Year of the year 202X at the very moment it was announced four years ago.

However, now everything would seem more concrete and real, at least based on the first impressions of the newspapers that have had the opportunity to try Link’s new adventure by hand, including Multiplayer.it, here is our trial. Of course, we are still talking about partial and far from definitive judgments, for those we will have to wait a few more days, but the response from Italian and international newspapers seems generally excellent, if not enthusiastic.

This is not to say that there aren’t any other worthy titles outgoing or already out in the course of 2023, mind you. About a month ago, for example, Resident Evil 4 Remake arrived, the remake of one of the most loved games of all time and which has made various improvements and not only to the graphics sector. In June, a heavyweight like Diablo 4 comes out, followed a few weeks later by that Final Fantasy 16 which is so much dividing longtime fans due to its more action than RPG nature, but which still remains one of the most interesting and awaited games of the year. We cannot fail to mention Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one for each “faction”, so we do no wrong to anyone.

However, and we do not want the other potential candidates, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would seem to have, at least for the moment, an edge and the perfect formula: a sequel to a much-loved game that is still unsurpassed in several respects, which while inheriting some elements from it, tries to revolutionize part of the experience, leveraging even more on the player’s imagination and his desire to experiment with the game mechanics thanks to a new suite of time-bound, item fusion and vehicle building powers, giving you almost complete freedom in how you approach the proposed challenges. All accompanied by an always very inspired artistic direction, an epic soundtrack and the meticulous care that characterizes the flagship exclusives made in Nintendo. But clearly this is the opinion, or rather the sensations, of the writer, now we leave the word to you in the comments below.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.