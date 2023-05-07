Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be featured in an official launch event streamed the day before the game’s release, which will take place on May 12th.

The presentation will start with a session Nintendo Treehouse: Live at 3.45 on Sunday (Italian time) and will present the gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom. After this session, there will still be more content streaming until the game is released.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already available for download pending launch. Despite the leaks circulating, the official presentation of Tears of the Kingdom will be an excellent opportunity to find out what to expect from the game and to get a more precise idea of ​​the gameplay and the game’s features (which have already been revealed in the last dedicated Direct at the game).

You can follow the event by clicking on this link.